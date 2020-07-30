Chrissy Teigen Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look At Mother Pepper’s Upcoming Cookbook

Chrissy Teigen is passing the cookbook torch to her mom, Pepper Thai.

The proud daughter, who has her own line of cookbooks titled Cravings, shared a look at Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen’s highly anticipated cookbook on Instagram on Thursday, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at shooting the photos for the cover and inside the book.

Pepper regularly appears on the Instagram pages of Teigen and her husband John Legend, showing fans how to cook traditional Thai cuisine.

“Shooting mom’s MUCH ANTICIPATED cookbook/a telenovela entitled ‘no es mi mama!'” Chrissy captioned a series of adorable shots.

Chrissy also shared photos to her Instagram Story. “Shooting mom’s cookbook! It really encompasses everything I ate growing up Thai in an American household!” she wrote.

Meanwhile, the hair and makeup team shared their own looks, including wearing masks amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The new norm 😷 shooting @pepperthai2 new cookbook w/ @chrissyteigen & @johnlegend,” Kristine Studd, Teigen’s makeup artist, wrote to social media.

A release date for Pepper’s cookbook has yet to be announced.