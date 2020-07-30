Bryan Cranston Reveals Secret COVID-19 Battle: ‘Keep Wearing The Damn Mask’

Bryan Cranston is recovered from the coronavirus.

The “Breaking Bad” actor, 64, took to Instagram on Thursday and revealed he secretly battled COVID-19.

“I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still… I contracted the virus. Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms,” he shared. “About now you’re probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, you’re tired of this. Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience.”

And Cranston has one piece of advice, wear a mask.

“I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask,” he said. “Keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail — but only if we follow the rules together.”

While he didn’t reveal when exactly he was sick, Cranston says it was “a little while ago.”

The post showed the actor donating his antibody-positive plasma for research.