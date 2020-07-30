Billie Eilish Drops New Single And Music Video ‘My Future’

Billie Eilish is back with new music.

The singer, 18, debuted the new single and music video for “My Future”, a track written in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We wrote this at the very beginning of quarantine. It’s a song that’s really really personal and special to me. When we wrote this song, it was exactly where my head was at — hopeful, excited and a craaaazy amount of self-reflection and self-growth,” Eilish wrote in a statement. “But recently it has also taken on a lot of new meaning in the context of what’s happening in the world now.”

She added, “I hope you can all find meaning in it for yourselves.”

The new tune follows the release of her James Bond theme song, “No Time To Die”. The film has been postponed following COVID-19.

“My Future” is available on all streaming services now.