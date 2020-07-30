Naya Rivera’s Final Screen Appearance Will Be On Netflix’s ‘Sugar Rush’

Naya Rivera was laid to rest in a private funeral on Thursday, and the following day fans can watch her final onscreen appearance.

On Friday, July 31, Netflix will debut the third season of its baking competition “Sugar Rush”, which includes an episode featuring the late “Glee” star as guest judge.

According to a report in Deadline, Rivera’s untimely death earlier this month left Netflix in a conundrum as to whether or not to air the episode.

RELATED: Naya Rivera Laid To Rest In Private Funeral, Death Certificate States She Died In ‘Minutes’

“Back in February, a few weeks before all production ground to a halt, the ‘Glee’ alumna filmed a guest-judge appearance on ‘Sugar Rush’ in Los Angeles, sitting alongside the show’s host Hunter March and professional chef judges Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo. It was the last thing Rivera shot before the coronavirus-related Hollywood production shutdown, now in its fifth month,” reported Deadline.

“After careful consideration and in consultation with Naya‘s manager Gladys Gonzalez, a decision was made to move ahead with the episode and release it as planned,” the report noted, adding that the episode will be dedicated to Rivera and include a special on-screen note in her honour prior to the opening credits.

RELATED: Naya Rivera’s Sister Nickayla Remembers ‘Glee’ Star In Heartbreaking Post

A rep for Netflix has confirmed to ET Canada that Rivera’s episode will be debuting along with the rest of the third-season episodes on Friday, July 31.