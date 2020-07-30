‘Fleabag’ Star Andrew Scott To Undergo ‘Minor Surgery’

Andrew Scott is in the hospital ready to undergo “minor surgery.”

The Old Vic theatre in London announced the news on Twitter, revealing that the 43-year-old “Fleabag” actor’s health issues will push back the theatre’s upcoming live-stream performances of new West End play, “The King”.

“We are sorry to let you know that Andrew Scott is now in hospital to undergo minor surgery,” the theatre shared in a Twitter post. “The issue isn’t serious (or COVID-19 related) and we are expecting Andrew to have a speedy recovery. He sends his love and apologies and says he’ll see everyone next week.”

Performances have been rescheduled for August 7-9.

Scott is known for his attention-role as “Hot Priest” in the Phoebe Waller-Bridge-led comedy, in addition to playing Sherlock Holmes’ nemesis Moriarty in “Sherlock”.