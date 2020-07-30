Rainn Wilson Reunites With Former ‘Office’ Co-Star B.J. Novak For ‘Hey There, Human’

Rainn Wilson returned with another episode of his Soul Pancake Instagram Live series “Hey There, Human”, and he was sporting quite the look.

Decked out in a tie-dyed face mask and red-tinted ski goggles, the former star of “The Office” revealed he was in an airport, since he needs “to travel to Washington State for some family stuff.”

Keeping him company — virtually, of course — was his fellow cubicle jockey from “The Office” B.J. Novak.

It’s been awhile since the two last spoke, and there was a lot to catch up on.

As Novak explained, spending months in lockdown has given him a new perspective, both on his own life and the world around him.

“We could use a reset,” he explained. “I would love everything post-this to be very different than everything pre-that.”

According to Novak, the COVID-19 pandemic can serve as a source of inspiration and creativity.

“I think artists often lead the way of the mood, so I wouldn’t want everything after this to be a continuation of whatever you were working on before,” he added. “Take this time, take it in, be one with the universe, absorb it, and then whoever you are coming out of it, make work based on that.”

He’s also come to understand that adjusting to producing television and film projects post-pandemic will require flexibility.

“I, like everyone else who I know is working, signed up for stuff before all this, so now we need to continue and adapt that,” he said, “so hopefully this will add to that.”

“Hey There, Human” streams live at 9 a.m. ET/noon PT each Tuesday and Thursday on the @SoulPancake Instagram channel.