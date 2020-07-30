Court Documents: Amber Heard Thought Ex Elon Musk Was ‘Controlling,’ Believed Tesla He Gifted Her Was ‘Bugged’

According to some court documents from Johnny Depp’s defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, her relationship with Elon Musk allegedly left her feeling paranoid that the Tesla founder was spying on her.

In a deposition from the case obtained by the Daily Mail, Jennifer Howell contends she was friendly with Heard’s younger sister, Whitney Henriquez, and late mother, Paige — who, she claimed in a sworn deposition, had plenty of dirt to dish about Musk.

In her deposition, the Mail reports, Howell claimed that Paige told her Musk was “controlling” — and was an “angel” or “saint” in comparison to Depp. In fact, Howell said Paige had expressed her wish that her daughter would reconcile with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star.

Paige also sated that Howell told her that Heard believed Musk was spying on her.

“Paige shared with me while I was visiting Whitney that Elon Musk had gifted a Tesla or multiple Teslas (not sure if it was one or more), but Amber found out that they were ‘bugged,'” she said.

In addition, Howell stated that “Paige told me that Amber said Elon was controlling and that she was in a legal battle with him over the rights to embryos that they had created together.”

Meanwhile, The Mirror reported that Howell also stated that Henriquez told her Heard was “extremely violent” toward Depp, and didn’t understand why he “was putting up with Amber’s abuse.”

Heard’s sister, however, disputes Howell’s recollections.

“This is complete fiction,” Henriquez said. “Jennifer Howell’s statements do not bear any relationship to the truth and I have no idea why she is saying this.”