KJ Apa Shows Off Bloody Scalp After He ‘Split My Head Open’ During ‘Songbird’ Shoot

KJ Apa has been accident prone over the past few days.

On Wednesday, the “Riverdale” star took to Instagram to share a couple of photo of himself on the Los Angeles set of “Songbird”.

In the first, a medic tends to his head, while the second photo shows him happily showing off his blood-stained t-shirt.

In the caption, he wrote, “stunts…”

On Thursday, reported Us Weekly, the Australian actor shared an update via Instagram Stories, sharing a picture of his bloodied scalp and offered more info.

“I split my head open yesterday,” he explained in some videos that showcased the gash on his head.

“I don’t know if you guys can see that, but I have two stitches in there — metal stitches,” he added.

Just last week, Apa gifted fans with another grisly video, in which he freaks out after a shard of metal is plucked from his eyeball.

Apa is one of the stars of “Songbird”, a pandemic thriller from director Michael Bay currently filming in Los Angeles, the first L.A.-based film to go into production amidst what promises to be a new normal

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Songbird” is “set two years in the future, when a virus vaccine remains elusive,” and is one of the first projects to use integrate the COVID-19 pandemic into its storyline.