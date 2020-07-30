Dolly Parton, ‘Schitt’s Creek’, Lis Nas X And More Honoured At Virtual GLAAD Media Awards

The GLAAD Media Awards were presented on Thursday night, and for the first time ever the awards were handed out virtually.

The event featured appearances by Kandi Burruss, Cara Delevingne, Kaitlyn Dever, Sonya Deville, Beanie Feldstein, Jennifer Garner, Theo Germaine, August Getty, Gigi Gorgeous Getty and Nats Getty, Jonica T. Gibbs, Harvey Guillén, Dan Levy, Demi Lovato, Rachel Maddow, Lil Nas X, Ryan O’Connell, Dolly Parton, Peppermint, the cast and producers of “Pose”, Geena Rocero, Angelica Ross, Lilly Singh, Benito Skinner, Brian Michael Smith, Darryl Stephens, Charli XCX, Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union, Lena Waithe, Olivia Wilde and Raquel Willis.

GLAAD spotlighted the award recipients for seven competitive categories.

Lil Nas X took home the award for Outstanding Music Artist, the cast and producers of “Pose” accepted the award for Outstanding Drama Series for a second year in a row, “Schitt’s Creek” won for Outstanding Comedy Series, “Booksmart” won in the Outstanding Film — Wide Release category, Dolly Parton accepted the award for Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character) for the “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” episode “Two Doors Down,” Rachel Maddow received the award for Outstanding TV Journalism Segment for her one-on-one interview with Pete Buttigieg, and Raquel Willis won the award for Outstanding Magazine Article for her Out Magazine article “The Trans Obituaries Project.”

During the ceremony, Ryan O’Connell also accepted a Special Recognition honor for his Netflix series Special. Journalists Mark Segal and Karen Ocamb were also awarded Special Recognition honors for their individual work, as well as the critical role that LGBTQ media play in driving LGBTQ acceptance forward.

Among the highlights was Chloe x Halle performing “Do It” with “RuPaul’s Drag Race “alum Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Mayhem Miller and Naomi Smalls.

In addition, Shea Diamond performed “I Am America”, introduced by Demi Lovato.

“I specifically want to remind trans youth that you matter. I know things are crazy hard right now, and you may not have your usual support system around you…but don’t let anyone, especially the Trump administration, fool you into thinking you are anything less than perfect and meant to be,” Lovato said in her presentation. “Be proud of who you are, keep your voices loud and strong, and know that we’re out here fighting for you.”

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were on hand to present the Outstanding Drama Series to the cast of Pose.

“We stand as allies with the LGBTQ+ community as proud parents of a transgender child. Our daughter Zaya is leading us in our journey, and we’re doing all we can to give every one of our kids the ability to live their truth,” said Wade. “I didn’t always understand how to do that –— but I thank Zaya for teaching me, and GLAAD for elevating the images and messages that accelerate acceptance in every family.”

Other highlights included Lil Nas X accepting the award for Outstanding Music Artist, and Rachel Maddow accepting for Outstanding TV Journalism.

.@Maddow accepted the #GLAADawards for Outstanding TV Journalism Segment and implored people to "vote, organize and run for office." 🗳️🏃‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/HbcffnCprz — GLAAD (@glaad) July 31, 2020

The full list of winners can be found below:

Outstanding Film – Wide Release: “Booksmart” (United Artists Releasing)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release: “Rafiki” (Film Movement)

Outstanding Drama Series: “Pose” (FX)

Outstanding Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character): “Two Doors Down” — “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” (Netflix)

Outstanding TV Movie: “Transparent: Musicale Finale” (Amazon)

Outstanding Limited Series: “Tales of the City” (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary: “State of Pride” (YouTube)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming [TIE]: “The Bravest Knight” (Hulu) and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (Disney+)

Outstanding Reality Program: “Are You the One?” (MTV)

Outstanding Music Artist: Lil Nas X, 7 (Columbia)

Outstanding Comic Book: Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, by Simon Spurrier, Emilio Laiso, Andrea Broccardo, Wilton Santos, Caspar Wijngaard, Marc Deering, Don Ho, Walden Wong, Chris Bolson, Scott Hanna, Elsa Charretier, Rachelle Rosenberg, Chris O’Halloran, Stephane Paitreau, Lee Loughridge, Edgar Delgado, Jim Campbell, Joe Caramagna (Marvel Comics)

Outstanding Video Game: “The Outer Worlds” (Private Division)

Outstanding Broadway Production: “The Inheritance”, by Matthew Lopez

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode: “Jonathan Van Ness: Honey, She’s An Onion With All Sorts of Layers” – “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine: “Am I Next? Trans and Targeted” Nightline (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: “One-on-One with Mayor Pete Buttigieg” – “The Rachel Maddow Show” (MSNBC)

Outstanding Newspaper Article: “Military Reports No Discharges Under Trans Ban — But Advocates Have Doubts” by Chris Johnson (Washington Blade)

Outstanding Magazine Article: “The Trans Obituaries Project” by Raquel Willis (OUT)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: Advocate

Outstanding Digital Journalism Article: “Trump Administration to LGBT Couples: Your ‘Out of Wedlock’ Kids Aren’t Citizens” by Scott Bixby (TheDailyBeast.com)

Outstanding Digital Journalism – Video or Multimedia: “Stonewall 50: The Revolution” produced by Sekiya Dorsett, Brooke Sopelsa, Elizabeth Kuhr, Shahrzad Elghanayan, Wesley Oliver, Tim Fitzsimons, Victor Limjoco (NBC OUT and Nightly Films)

Outstanding Blog: My Fabulous Disease

Special Recognition: Special (Netflix)

Special Recognition: Karen Ocamb, former news editor, Los Angeles Blade

Special Recognition: Mark Segal, founder and publisher, Philadelphia Gay News

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: “El Corazón Nunca Se Equivoca” (Univision)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism – Newsmagazine [TIE]: “Después de Stonewall” (CNN en Español) and “Orgullo” Despierta América (Univision)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Interview: “Cómo y Cuándo Salir del Clóset” – “Un Nuevo Día” (Telemundo)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism Segment: “Amor Sin Condición” – “Noticiero Univision 33” (Univision)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Digital Journalism Article: “Soy Gay y Estoy Orgulloso de Poder Decirlo: Jorge Luis Martínez, patinador mexicano” por Mario Villagrán (GQ Mexico)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Digital Journalism – Video or Multimedia “América a Fondo: Brigitte Baptiste, el Rostro de la (bio) Diversidad” por David Casasús (EFE)