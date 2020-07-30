Toni Cornell was among the many talented artists to participate in Thursday night’s virtual Lollapalooza, and the daughter of Chris Cornell did her late father proud.

Performing for Lolla2020, the 15-year-old singer performed an impassioned cover of Pearl Jam’s “Black”, from the band’s classic Ten album as a tribute to the Soundgarden frontman.

Cornell may be young, but she’s been making her mark in recent weeks. Check out her cover of “Hunger Strike” from Temple of the Dog, the supergroup her father fronted alongside members of Pearl Jam.

Cornell performed that song for LivexLive’s virtual benefit show for COVID-19 relief.

The entire Lolla2020 livestream can be watched below: