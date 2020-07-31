Alanis Morissette Proves She’s The Ultimate Multi-Tasker As She’s Joined By Her Adorable Daughter For ‘Tonight Show’ Performance

Alanis Morissette was joined by a very special guest during her “Tonight Show” performance Thursday.

The Canadian singer, who has just released her latest album Such Pretty Forks in the Road, her first since 2012’s Havoc and Bright Lights, belted out “Ablaze”.

Morissette proved she was the ultimate super mom as she was joined by her daughter Onyx Solace for the performance, with the youngster continuously trying to take off her headphones and adorably commenting on the track.

As the musician finished up, her daughter asked: “So your music’s done or you going to keep on singing?”

As Morissette asked if she wanted her to, she replied, “You can stop.”

See more from the cute moment in the clip above.