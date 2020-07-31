Charlize Theron Blew Her Daughter’s Mind With The Fact That She’s Dating Herself

Charlize Theron is all about the single life.

Appearing on Diane Von Furstenberg’s podcast “InCharge with DVF”, the mother of two shared the discussion she had about her dating life with her daughters.

RELATED: Charlize Theron Loves Fan Idea For Female ‘John Wick’-Type Franchise Featuring ‘Queer Romance’

“Two days ago I was in the car with my two girls and my little one said something like ‘You need a boyfriend!’” she said.

“And I said, ‘Actually, I don’t. Right now, I feel really good,’”Theron recalled. “And she’s like, ‘You know what, Mom? You just need a boyfriend, you need a relationship!’”

She then told her daughter that she has been dating someone: herself.

“She had this look in her eye like she had never really contemplated that that was even a possibility,” Theron said. “Her mind was blown. But, I know that was the day that she realized there’s a different possibility.”

RELATED: Charlize Theron Talks ‘The Old Guard’ After 72 Million Watch Netflix Movie: ‘It’s Pretty Crazy’

Theron talked about the societal expectation that women can only truly find happiness in a relationship.

“I really do believe that women really make shit happen for themselves, and I think this idea of relationships sometimes gets… society approaches it in a sense of, like, obviously that is something you need and want, and that really hasn’t been the case for me,” she said. “I don’t feel like I’m missing out on something in my life, it’s just not something I’m looking out for right now. I think that time will come.”

The 44-year-old added that if and when she does meet that special someone, she expects they’ll live in separate houses.

“I think if I met the love of my life, we would have to buy a house down the street,” she said. “I remember when Gwyneth Paltrow married her husband Brad and they lived in separate homes, people made such a stink about it. I was like, ‘That’s my kind of relationship.’”