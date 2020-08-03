Julie Chen Moonves Teases ‘Big Brother All-Stars’ Cast: ‘Each Person Has Something To Prove’

The countdown is on for “Big Brother” fans.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the long-running reality show will go ahead with its annual summer season — billed as an all-star competition. Its audience anxiously awaits the return of former houseguests, whose identities will be revealed during a live move-in event for the first time in franchise history.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother’ All-Star Cast Won’t Be Revealed Until They Move In During Premiere

ET Canada‘s Sangita Patel caught up with host Julie Chen Moonves, who teased the common thread of this season’s past participants.

“Each person has something to prove,” the 50-year-old explains. “We have past winners who have to prove they deserved to win. We have past winners who got out of the house and went on the internet and saw a lot of people say, ‘You didn’t deserve it!'”

RELATED: Paul Abrahamian Is Skipping Out On ‘Big Brother All-Stars’ 2020

“We have people who were voted out way too early,” she continues. “We have people who made it to the final two, for whatever reason, couldn’t secure the votes to take home the win, to take home the half-million dollars.”

Chen Moonves also shared what precautions the production is taking to ensure the safety of its cast.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother’ Returns For A New All-Star Season This August

“For the houseguests, each person gets their own house that we’ve rented for them,” she reveals. “They get… COVID tests, like, every few days, and they have to quarantine for at least 14 days in these rental homes before they get put into the ‘Big Brother’ house.

“Once they’re in the house, they’re still going to get tested,” she asserts. “I think it’s every week, if not every few days.”

RELATED: ‘Big Brother Canada’ Back For 9th Season With Host Arisa Cox Doing Double Duty As Executive Producer

As for her hosting duties? They’ll remain relatively unchanged, minus the live audience.

“I will be on set, on stage, and here’s the exciting part,” Chen Moonves shares, “we have a brand-new studio that I haven’t even seen yet… but, I’ve seen mockups on Zoom meeting calls of how it’s going to look.”

RELATED: ‘Big Brother’ Is Coming To Your Phone With New Mobile Game

“Every year we have a new house, like, a new decor. And now, the front of house, the stage… is getting a new look.”

Tune in to the all-star season premiere of “Big Brother”, live on Wednesday, August 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global.