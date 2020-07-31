Seth Rogen And Jimmy Fallon Down Shots Of Pickle Juice During ‘Tonight Show’ Challenge

Seth Rogen and Jimmy Fallon went head-to-head to answer a series of pickle-related questions during Thursday’s “Tonight Show”.

Rogen and Fallon took part in the “Pickle Juice Challenge”, in which they answered pickle trivia questions, with the loser having to take a shot of pickle juice.

Questions included, “The annual Michigan Pickle Parade is led by which person?” with them choosing from General Cucumber, The Grand Dillmeister or Sir Gherkin and “In Texas, it is common to eat pickles where?” with the answer options being a barbershop, a voting booth or the movie theatre.

The pair tied, with them saying they’d rather do that than battle it out by drinking more pickle juice.

Rogen insisted, “I don’t have to win in order to have self-worth here.”

The actor also spoke about doing a lot of pottery during the lockdown but admitted it’s not always been easy to get his hands on the goods.

“Clay was not considered an essential service, though, so I literally had to buy illegal clay. I literally made an illegal clay deal from the back door of a pottery studio,” Rogen said, adding that it felt like “the most apocalyptic thing that has happened to [him].”