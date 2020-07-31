‘American Idol’ Is Holding Virtual Auditions For Next Season

“American Idol” is adapting to pandemic life.

According to Variety, ABC announced Friday that the reality competition will be holding auditions for next season remotely.

One advantage of the remote audition approach is that for the first time in the show’s history, the judges will be able to take auditions from all 50 states across America.

The auditions will begin on August 10. Auditions will also get “face time” with a show producer to prep and receive feedback.

Though this is the first time the show is holding auditions remotely, “American Idol” finished its last season earlier this year with contestants performing from their homes.