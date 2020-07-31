Dan + Shay Channel The Beach Boys For New Song ‘I Should Probably Go To Bed’

Dan + Shay are trying out some new “pet sounds”.

On Friday, the music duo put out their new single “I Should Probably Go To Bed”, their first since their collaboration with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”, last fall.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Soaks In ‘Tequila’ With Dan + Shay Cover

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the band’s Dan Smyers revealed that the song was partly inspired by isolated a cappella tracks he found online from the Beach Boys’ iconic 1976 album Pet Sounds.

“That inspired me more than anything,” he said. “Over the course of releasing records, you evolve into your sound. You find what your lane is, be it at country radio or just in the music marketplace. And for us, the vocals are the thing. As much as I practise, I’m never going to be a great guitar player or a savant musician, but I can arrange vocals really well.”

RELATED: Joe Jonas Reveals Why He Got A Shout-Out From Dan + Shay In Their Grammys Acceptance Speech

Smyers explained that he was also inspired by elements from music by ELO and Queen.

“I listened to those old records when vocals were so important. The most impressive thing to me about all of that is those guys did it for real. They did it live and would rehearse and have to sing it as a group,” he said.

The official music video for the single is set to premiere Friday afternoon.