Terri Clark Releases Her First-Ever Christmas Album This Fall

Terri Clark is getting into the Christmas spirit early.

This week, the country star announced her first-ever holiday album It’s Christmas… Cheers!.

“I resisted making and releasing a Christmas album for many years even though I’m a big Christmas person and love the music of the season,” Clark wrote on Instagram. “It’s been done by the best in so many amazing ways and I wanted to wait until I felt I could make it special, be excited about it, and do it justice in my own way.”

The album features a number of collaborators, including the Time Jumpers, as well as Ricky Skaggs, Dierks Bentley, Vince Gill, and the Oak Ridge Boys.

It’s Christmas… Cheers! will be available Sept. 25.