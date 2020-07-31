Kanye West Is ‘Concerned’ About The Reaction To His Tearful Abortion Confession

Kanye West wants everyone to know it’s okay to cry over the thought of abortion.

RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber Told Kanye West To Speak With Kim Kardashian After Public Fallout

On Friday, the rapper responded to the reaction to his tears during a South Carolina rally earlier this month. At the event he revealed that he and wife Kim Kardashian had considered an abortion during her first pregnancy.

“My mom saved my life. My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life. There would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy. I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter!” he had said.

On Twitter, West stood by his open display of emotion when he made the confession.

I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me… I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject. — ye (@kanyewest) July 31, 2020

RELATED: Kanye West And Crying Kim Kardashian Spotted Together After His Public Apology

He also struck back at the people he says are trying to distract, discredit, dismiss, and destroy him.