Prince William And Kate Middleton Treat The Kids To A Special Summer Getaway

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been making the most of the sunny weather in the U.K.

According to the Mirror, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their kids — Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — on a trip to the Isles of Scilly, just off the Cornish coast, before they return to school next month.

The family were also reportedly joined by Carole and Michael Middleton at the holiday home, which boasts “a huge infinity pool and stunning sea views,” according to the publication.

RELATED: Prince William And Kate Middleton ‘Sad’ And ‘Disappointed’ In Claims Against Them From New Prince Harry And Meghan Bio

Sources told the Mirror that William and Kate stuck to a U.K. getaway because they were “concerned about the potential need to quarantine when they got back” from anywhere abroad.

Self-isolation might interfere with their royal engagements upon their return.

RELATED: Meghan Markle ‘Expected Kate Middleton To Reach Out And Give Her The Lie Of The Land’

A holidaymaker spotted the duke and duchess cycling across the island of Tresco Thursday, saying, “William and Kate were riding their bicycles, having a laugh. They looked so happy enjoying the weather.

“I did do a double-take. They were really friendly and said hello.”

William and Prince Harry used to vacation on the Isles of Scilly when they were young with their late mother Princess Diana and father Prince Charles.