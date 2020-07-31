Brad Garrett Says Mistreatment By Ellen DeGeneres Is ‘Common Knowledge’

Brad Garrett has called out Ellen DeGeneres.

The daytime TV host issued an apology Thursday amid an internal investigation into allegations of a toxic work culture on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Addresses Allegations Of ‘Toxic Work Environment’ In Letter To Staff

“I’m glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention. I promise to do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow,” DeGeneres wrote.

Garrett, though, was not having it. The “Everybody Loves Raymond” actor took to Twitter on Friday to call DeGeneres out:

Sorry but it comes from the top ⁦@TheEllenShow Know more than one who were treated horribly by her.⁩ Common knowledge. DeGeneres Sends Emotional Apology to Staff – Variety https://t.co/D0uxOgyyre — Brad Garrett (@RealBradGarrett) July 31, 2020

RELATED: ‘Ellen’ Bosses Accused Of Sexual Misconduct And Harassment By Former Employees In Latest Shock Claims Against The Show

Though he did not specify any actual allegations, Garrett has a history with the “Ellen” show, appearing on the program six times between 2004 and 2007.

In the memo to her staff, DeGeneres wrote, “As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”