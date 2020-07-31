Tim Allen Calms Everyone’s Nerves, Confirms He’s Not Dead After Trending On Twitter

By Corey Atad.

Tim Allen. Photo: EPA/NINA PROMMER/CP Images
Tim Allen. Photo: EPA/NINA PROMMER/CP Images

Tim Allen is alive and well.

RELATED: Tim Allen Still Has Fans Asking Him To Grunt More Than 20 Years After ‘Home Improvement’

On Thursday, the “Home Improvement” star’s name trended on Twitter, leading many to worry he had passed away.

Well, worry not! Allen tweeted in response to the speculation:

RELATED: Tim Allen On Being 21 Years Sober: ‘That’s The Biggest Blessing In My Life’

Gossip Cop reported that Allen’s name started trending after Dan Katz of Barstool Sports posted a joke asking people to correctly name a photo of the comedian. Fans, upon spotting the trend, immediately thought the worst.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP