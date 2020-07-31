Tim Allen Calms Everyone’s Nerves, Confirms He’s Not Dead After Trending On Twitter

Tim Allen is alive and well.

On Thursday, the “Home Improvement” star’s name trended on Twitter, leading many to worry he had passed away.

Well, worry not! Allen tweeted in response to the speculation:

Imagine my surprise when I woke up this morning to a beautiful day in Michigan only to find out I'm dead?! How did it happen? Can anyone tell me? I'm DYING to know.. #DeadManWalking — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) July 30, 2020

Gossip Cop reported that Allen’s name started trending after Dan Katz of Barstool Sports posted a joke asking people to correctly name a photo of the comedian. Fans, upon spotting the trend, immediately thought the worst.