Meghan Markle Makes Generous Donation To Organization Supporting Refugees And Migrants

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to do their bit for charity.

The charity Migrateful, an organization that runs cookery classes led by migrant chefs who are struggling to integrate and access employment due to legal and linguistic barriers, announced Friday they’d received a generous donation of around C$14,000 from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

We're so excited to share that we have received a donation of £8000 from The Royal Foundation on behalf of The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle! We are immensely grateful for this donation which will go towards supporting the Migrateful mission 💜 pic.twitter.com/8OQvieC84g — Migrateful (@migratefulUK) July 31, 2020

Harry and Meghan recently confirmed their Sussex Royal foundation was no more, using the remaining funds to support incredible causes close to their hearts.

A description on the charity’s website reads, “Migrateful looks to support migrants in a number of ways relating to wellbeing, employability and integration.

“We provide our chefs with wider social networks, improved English language and communication skills, increased confidence, a source of income, and opportunities to celebrate and share their culture.”

Royals fans will know Meghan has a passion for cooking, with her previously helping the ladies of the Hubb Community Kitchen create a cookbook of their favourite recipes.

She wrote the foreword for the book Together: Our Community Cookbook, to help raise funds for victims of the horrific 2017 Grenfell fire that killed 72 people.

Meghan and Harry also got stuck in as they visited Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles recently, where they prepared food for seniors and youths across the city they now call home with baby Archie.