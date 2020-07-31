Ryan Reynolds Launches The Group Effort Initiative To Bring More Diversity To Film

Ryan Reynolds is launching a diversity program.

As part of the actor’s The Group Effort Initiative, which is under his production company Maximum Effort, Reynolds will bring in 10 to 20 trainees who are Black, Indigenous and other people of colour for a chance to work and learn on the actor’s upcoming projects.

The new members of the crew will be paid and housed out of Reynolds’ own salary. They will spend their days on set, watching and learning about all the ins-and-outs of movie-making, hopefully creating a path for a career in the entertainment industry.

“I’ve had a front row seat to the immense talent of so many artisans, storytellers and experts,” Reynolds said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Being a member of a film crew is a special experience – but that privilege hasn’t been extended to everyone. There’s a ton of untapped talent out there. This action is the right thing to do, but it’s worth noting that inclusivity will also make our industry stronger and more dynamic. We will tell better stories.”

The first group of trainees will begin when production starts on Reynolds’ upcoming Netflix project, a yet untitled time travel adventure.

The director of the upcoming movie, Shawn Levy says, “A film crew is a family. The more diverse and representative it is, the better the outcome.”