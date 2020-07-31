James Barker Band Honour Singer’s Late Nana In New Track ‘Mama’s Cooking’

By Katie Colley.

James Barker Band are back with new music.

Fresh off their party anthem “Summer Time”, the boys are back with a new heartfelt track titled “Mama’s Cooking”.

Co-written by “God’s Country” co-writer Hardy during a writing session in Nashville, the ballad is the first release from the band’s new project JBB-Sides.

“I wrote this one way back in 2014, back when I was still farming full time, and would make trips down to Nashville once I had enough money saved up to go for a couple weeks at a time,” says lead singer James Barker.

“Right before I left for this trip, my grandma on my mother’s side had gotten sick, and had to have a procedure done, but the doctor assured us it was a pretty common procedure. A couple hours after I landed in Nashville my mom called to tell me that there had been serious complications during the procedure, and she likely only had a few hours, making it impossible for me to get back in time.”

Barker wasn’t able to get a flight back in time and went into a writing session with Hardy and co-wrote the song the same day his nana passed away.

Fans can expect a new JBB-Sides track every Friday for the next three weeks.

