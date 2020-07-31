Scooter Braun Is ‘Sending Love’ To Ellen DeGeneres Amid Toxic Workplace Environment Claims

Scooter Braun is defending Ellen DeGeneres.

The music mogul, who is the manger of artists like Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande, stood up for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” host amid claims of a toxic workplace environment and allegations of misconduct by employees in the office.

“People love to take shots at people,” Braun wrote to Twitter. “They love to see people fall. How quickly so many forget. @TheEllenShow is a kind, thoughtful, courageous human being who stands for what is right and highlights on her show the best of us. She has helped change the views for equality.”

He added, “Needed to say this as I know first hand how she helps so many when we are watching and when we are not. She isn’t about what is popular she is about what is right. Sending love to Ellen today.”

Braun’s post follows DeGeneres’ own statement regarding the allegations. In a letter to her staff, she wrote, “On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect.”

DeGeneres continued, “Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

Read more of DeGeneres' statement here.