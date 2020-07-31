Brothers Osborne Shares New Song ‘Hatin’ Somebody’

Brothers Osborne are back with another catchy track.

The country crooners — brothers T.J. Osborne and John Osborne, both natives of Deale, Maryland — released on Friday “Hatin’ Somebody”, which they wrote with Casey Beathard.

RELATED: Brothers Osborne Urge Fans To ‘Wear Your F**king Masks’ So They Can Get Back Onstage

Rolling Stone states the song is a “statement about bigotry and the struggle to coexist that references a personal transformation the duo’s grandfather underwent.”

The new song "Hatin' Somebody" is now available!

Listen now and check out the new lyric video: https://t.co/aEfrHnIZa4

-Team BrOs pic.twitter.com/WBswNspyOj — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) July 31, 2020

TJ sings in the track, “Stick a stubborn hillbilly in the middle of the city, gotta learn how not to throw stones/He didn’t live long enough to hear this song, but he lived long enough to know.”

RELATED: Brothers Osborne Show Cut Short After Power Outage At NFL Game

The pair then sing in the chorus, “Hatin’ somebody ain’t never got nobody nowhere.”

The song is taken off the brothers’ upcoming album Skeletons, which is set to be released October 9.