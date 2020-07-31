Gavin Rossdale Opens Up About The Realities Of Parenting In Lockdown

Back in 1994, Bush was Britain’s answer to American grunge music with their debut album Sixteen Stone.

Fast-forward to 2020, the band have just released their eighth studio album The Kingdom.

However, this year has also given frontman Gavin Rossdale plenty of time to think about his role as a dad in quarantine, telling ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante how he and his three kids keep busy in isolation.

“It’s been terrible seeing people suffering as much as they have the way the world has fallen apart,” he shares.

“On a personal level, they’ve been here, they haven’t been here…I share them. It’s been a bizarre time really, so used to being in the house.”

Rossdale shares Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6, with his ex-wife Gwen Stefani.

Continues the musician: “We make it fun and have good times so far so good. But you look at the news and it looks so bleak every day.

“Kids don’t know about social distancing. It’s really hard as a parent. The younger two haven’t seen anyone but the older one is 14, and he’s been climbing the walls, so I let him have some close friends over for a visit.”

Adds Rossdale: “I take it really seriously to be a father, I’m not sure if I’m good at it…I’m definitely not traditional with it.”

In addition to working through the challenges of parenting during lockdown, the 54-year-old has also been working on new music with his band, Bush, with critics saying their eighth studio album is a return to their original ’90s sound.

“The Kingdom was simply this idea that I had enough of being surrounded by self-righteous and judging people and I had a couple around me,” Rossdale reveals.

“I’m just thrilled to have this record out. I was fearful it wasn’t the right time,” he shares.

“In the most bizarre way, I’ve never made such an appropriate record. Every record I’ve made, or we’ve made have been a reflection of where we are at in our lives. But with this record, it feels the most spot-on record we have ever made.”