Courteney Cox Is Returning For ‘Scream 5’

Ghostface is coming back and he’ll be chasing after familiar faces.

On Friday, Paramount announced that Courteney Cox will be reprising her role as reporter Gale Weathers in the upcoming “Scream” revival.

RELATED: David Arquette Set To Reprise Role As Dewey Riley In ‘Scream’ Relaunch

Cox, who starred in the previous four films in the franchise, will be joining her former husband and “Scream” co-star David Arquette for the new film.

“I can’t wait to see this face again,” Cox wrote on a video of the killer Ghostface in an announcement on Instagram.

The new “Scream” is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking group Radio Silence, with a screenplay from “Zodiac” screenwriter James Vanderbilt.

“We can’t imagine ‘Scream’ without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney. We’re absolute mega fans of her work and we’re so excited to join her in the next chapter of the ‘Scream’ saga!” Radio Silence said in a statement.

RELATED: Neve Campbell Talks New ‘Scream’ Reboot, Reveals Zoom Cast Reunion In The Works

Original “Scream” writer Kevin Williamson is also returning as an executive producer on “Scream 5”.

It hasn’t been confirmed if Neve Campbell will be reprising her role as Sidney Prescott as of yet.

Since its inaugural entry in 1996, the “Scream” franchise has spawned four sequels and a TV adaptation.