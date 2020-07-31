Prince William Says Talking Is ‘A Strength’ In Mental Health Video

The Duke of Cambridge emphasized the importance of talking about our mental health in the final film of the Heads Up #SoundofSupport series.

The film captures a conversation between Prince William and England soccer manager Gareth Southgate.

The clip, which was filmed at the Sandringham Estate earlier this month, sees Southgate share his experiences of overcoming challenges which had an impact his mental health.

“The idea of being able to talk about it is not a weakness,” said the Duke. “The idea of being able to be open about your emotions and fix a problem is a positive, it’s a strength, not a weakness. And I think that that culture is something that we hopefully are seeing a slight shift in.”

Southgate added: “I think there is very often this feeling ‘I’m the only one, there’s nowhere to go’ and some of the most successful people in the world have had these issues or have problems with self-confidence, self-belief. It doesn’t have to be an extreme case.

“There are various issues with people’s mental health, that can affect how they feel or how they perform and it’s making sure that we don’t feel that there’s a stigma for people, that it’s acceptable to look for help.”

The release of the final #SoundofSupport film comes ahead of the Heads Up FA Cup Final, which has been officially renamed in honour of mental health awareness, helping to spark a conversation on the subject.

To mark the culmination of the campaign, Prince William will host an outdoor screening of the Heads Up FA Cup Final on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, attended by a small group of frontline workers, beneficiaries of the campaign’s charity partners, local fans and Heads Up ambassadors.

The six-part #SoundOfSupport series features current and former players, managers and well-known fans paired up to have candid conversations about mental health, with the aim to help soccer fans, and men in particular, feel comfortable and confident in reaching out for support if they need it.

Heads Up is working with charity partners Mind, CALM, Heads Together and Sporting Chance to make sure everyone can find the support they need, and help others do the same. Visit www.headstogether.org.uk/heads-up to find out more.