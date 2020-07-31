New Joan Rivers Comedy Albums To Be Released Next Year

The world lost Joan Rivers in 2014, but her comedy will live on in with the release of some new albums featuring previously unreleased standup routines.

Variety is reporting that production-distribution firm Comedy Dynamics has announced the acquisition of hundreds of hours of material from Rivers estate, to be released as a box set and a series of digital albums.

“While hundreds of hours of my mother on tape sounds great to her fans, to my therapist it sounds like another beach house,” joked the late comedy icon’s daughter, Melissa Rivers, in a statement.

RELATED: Melissa Rivers Opens Up About Relationship With Her Late Mom, Joan Rivers

“Thankfully, mom was meticulous about saving everything, and some of her best routines, collected over literally decades, are going to soon be available,” she added. “For that we really can be grateful.”

“Joan is the icon of icons in every sense of the word,” stated Comedy Dynamics CEO Brian Volk-Weiss. “Not only was she a comedic pioneer, she was an entrepreneur, author, actress, director and more. We’re excited to honour her career, and her life’s work for many years to come.”

Look for the material to be released sometime in 2021.