Liam Neeson Is An ‘Honest Thief’ In Trailer For New Crime Thriller

Liam Neeson is just trying to clear his name.

On Friday, the first trailer for the new action-thriller “Honest Thief” debuted, with Neeson playing former Marines demolitions expert-turned master thief Tom Carter.

RELATED: Liam Neeson Stars Opposite His Son Micheál Richardson In ‘Made In Italy’ Trailer

As the movie begins, Tom has decided to turn his back on his life of crime – turning in $9 million in cash stolen from banks – all because he’s fallen in love with a woman named Annie, played by Kate Walsh.

But things take a turn when two FBI agents, played by Anthony Ramos and Jai Courtney, decide to steal the $9 million for themselves and pin the murder of their boss on Tom.

RELATED: Seattle’s New NHL Team Unveils Its Name And Fans Demand Liam Neeson ‘Release The Kraken’

Now, Tom is on the run, trying to prove his innocence and put the real criminals behind bars.

“Honest Thief” opens in theatres on Oct. 9.