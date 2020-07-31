‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott Covers Otis Redding’s ‘The Dock Of The Bay’

Home renovations isn’t his only talent.

Drew Scott is making fans swoon over his silky smooth vocals in his latest cover performance.

HGTV Canada’s “The Property Brothers“ star picked up his guitar to record a special rendition of one of Otis Redding’s most well known songs.

Happy Friday, folks! I'd love to actually be sittin' on a dock this afternoon. But until that can happen, I'm going to keep on singing this Otis Redding classic. One of my all-time faves! 😀 pic.twitter.com/tL3Rkuqy23 — Drew Scott (@MrDrewScott) July 31, 2020

Sharing his cover of “(Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay” with fans on Twitter, Scott wrote: “I’d love to actually be sittin’ on a dock this afternoon. But until that can happen, I’m going to keep on singing this Otis Redding classic.”

The Canadian real estate broker recently shared a song he co-wrote about wife Linda Phan, which he recorded and presented to her on their wedding day.

“You Chose Me” will ring a bell for “Property Brothers” fans who watched the special “Linda and Drew Say I Do” episode.