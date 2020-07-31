‘Drag Race’ Superstars Virtually Collab With ‘Backyard Envy’ For Garden Tips And Tricks

The stars of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Backyard Envy” are coming together for one chic crossover.

For a virtual event, Jackie Cox, Chad Michaels and Yuhua Hamasaki from “Drag Race” get some killer advice from the experts at “Backyard Envy”, including James DeSantis, Garrett Magee and Melissa Brasier.

The group met via Zoom amid the coronavirus outbreak.

From a simple hack on how to remove weeds to adding a hanging plant for a pop of colour, the drag queens learned it all.

The brilliant crossover was to celebrate “Backyard Envy”‘s upcoming season two premiere.

“Backyard Envy” returns this August.