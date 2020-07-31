Roger Federer Surprises Italian Girls Whose Rooftop Tennis Match Went Viral

Back in April, while Italy was in lockdown, a video went viral of two socially distancing girls in Italy playing a game of tennis — from the rooftops of two neighbouring buildings.

Tennis great Roger Federer saw the video, and partnered with the Barilla pasta company to pay a surprise visit to the two, Carola and Vittoria, in their hometown of Finale Ligure.

Thinking they were going to giving an interview about their viral video, Carola, 11, and Vittoria, 13, gush about Federer, their favourite tennis player.

“I would like to have Federer’s elegance while playing,” says Carola, not realizing that he’s snuck up behind them.

Vittoria’s eyes widen in disbelief as Federer introduces himself and asks, “Should we play, or no?”

With Federer on one rooftop and the girls on the other, they proceed to play a tennis match they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.

After the game, he invites the girls for lunch — pasta, of course!

Meanwhile, check out the original viral video that started it all.