Zayn Malik Makes Instagram Return Amid Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art

After taking a two month hiatus from posting content, Zayn Malik has returned to Instagram to share a very rare selfie.

Malik took to the social media platform to share a photograph which showcased a new look for the former One Direction star.

While some fans thought that the “Pillowtalk” singer was wearing makeup, others pointed out that the black lining beneath his eyes could be a tribute to his Muslim heritage.

“It is surma, we muslims put in on eids and other occasions (today is eid), but I am not sure 💛 (surma is not considered makeup),” explained one knowledgable Twitter user.

Eid al-Fitr, also called “Eid” is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of the month-long Ramadan.

The selfie comes after Malik’s longtime girlfriend Gigi Hadid confirmed that she is expecting their first child.

A source told ET that the two have been “over the moon” since learning the baby’s gender.

“At the end of the day, it didn’t matter to the couple what the sex was, but now they can prepare for the new addition before she arrives,” the source added.

News of Hadid’s pregnancy broke just after the couple celebrated her 25th birthday while quarantining together with her family. Fans were quick to note the blue and pink strings on the model’s birthday balloons, leading to speculation that the festivities may have doubled as a gender reveal party.

Hadid officially confirmed the pregnancy in a virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon, telling the “Tonight Show” host: “Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes and support.”