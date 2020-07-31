Sian Clifford On ‘Unexpected’ BAFTA TV Win Over ‘Fleabag’ Co-Star Phoebe Waller-Bridge: ‘There Is No Claire Without ‘Fleabag”

The cast of “Fleabag” is celebrating a huge day following the BAFTA TV Awards on Friday.

Sian Clifford took home Female Performance In A Comedy Program at the virtual ceremony, beating out her co-star, and “Fleabag” creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

“This is so unexpected,” Clifford, who plays the titular character Fleabag’s sister Claire. “I don’t even believe in competition and all of the women I’m recognized with including the one that I wouldn’t even be here because of… this is unbelievable. Thank you to everyone involved in our project.”

She added, “There is no Claire without ‘Fleabag’.”

Clifford later called the win “all kinds of nonsense” and a “beautiful mess.”

Along with Waller-Bridge, Clifford beat out Sarah Kendall from “Frayed” and Gbemisola Ikumelo of “Famalam”.

Clifford has also been nominated for an Emmy and a SAG Award for her role on the Amazon Prime Video comedy.