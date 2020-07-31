Hilary Duff Dishes On ‘Lizzie McGuire’ And ‘Hannah Montana’ Crossover Show

Production on the “Lizzie McGuire” reboot series may have been delayed due to some creative differences and then COVID-19, but Hilary Duff is staying positive about the future of the show.

The actress, who first came to fame on the much-loved Disney series, is even musing over a potential “Lizzie Maguire”/”Hannah Montana” collaboration.

“I feel just as excited as everyone else,” said Duff of the reboot in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan magazine. “Obviously, I have felt love for that character and I feel particularly dedicated to the fans about making the exact show that it should be.”

RELATED: Hilary Duff Slams Mask-Free 4th Of July Parties: ‘It’s Embarrassing’

Discussing the production delays that the reboot has encountered, she continued, “So you know, we started shooting, we stopped shooting and went back to the drawing board with Disney+, Disney, and myself to come up with something that works for all of us, and we’re still in the middle of that process. Everything kind of got put on hold, especially now because of COVID. But no, we’re talking weekly and I feel really good about it. It’s a work in progress.”

The outlet also asked Duff about her thoughts on teaming up with Miley Cyrus so that Hannah Montana and Lizzie could meet.

RELATED: Hilary Duff, Bonnie Hunt And More Members Of The ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ Cast Have A Virtual Reunion

“Oh my god, I’ve never heard that one. But you might be starting something right now,” she said, adding, “I love Miley, I recently was on her show that she created during the quarantine, and she’s just awesome. She’s always showing me so much love and it kind of embarrasses me in a way. I’m like, come on, you’re like the epitome of cool and it’s really sweet that she’s just so vocal about being a fan growing up with me and I love her.”

RELATED: Hilary Duff Shuts Down Bizarre Child Trafficking Rumour: ‘This Is Actually Disgusting’

Insisting that she would definitely be open to the idea of a crossover, the star admitted: “And I don’t know, I’ve never thought about a Hannah Montana and Lizzie McGuire crossover, but never say never! Anything goes these days, right?”