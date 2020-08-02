Gwyneth Paltrow Enlists Mom Blythe Danner For Goop’s New Skincare Campaign

Gwyneth Paltrow and Blythe Danner showing off Goop’s new skincare line.

The mother/daughter duo joined forces for Paltrow’s health and wellness brand’s new high-performance super creams, the GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream and the All-in-One Nourishing Eye Cream, which are for all ages.

Photo: Goop

Danner joined Paltrow at her home in California to celebrate the launch with a special home video, filmed by Paltrow’s daughter, Apple.

While chatting about ageing, skincare, and advice for their younger selves, Paltrow said, “Aging is hard.”

Photo: Goop

Adding, “When you start to see your face start to change, you don’t necessarily feel beautiful externally. But the irony is that it’s that time in your life where you actually really like yourself, so you start to internally start to feel beautiful.”

But for Danner, she finally felt beautiful when she turned 50.

Both creams will be available through Goop.