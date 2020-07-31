Princess Diana Showed Preference For William, Not Charles, To Be Next King

Diana, Princess of Wales, wears an outfit in the colors of Canada during a state visit to Edmonton, Alberta, with her husband.

As 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth nears the end of her reign, the debate as to who should rule next remains a divisive issue.

While Prince Charles is the next in line the throne, some people argue that his son Prince William should be the one to take over once as head of the British monarchy.

Back in 1995, Princess Diana shared her views on the matter, revealing who she believed should be the next king.

“Do you think it would make more sense in the light of the marital difficulties that you and the Prince of Wales have had if the position of monarch passed directly to your son Prince William?” asked journalist Martin Bashir during a BBC1 “Panorama” interview reports People.

As William was just 13 at the time, the princess said she did not believe her son was ready to take on such an important role.

“Well, then you have to see that William‘s very young at the moment, so do you want a burden like that to be put on his shoulders at such an age? So I can’t answer that question,” she revealed.

Rephrasing the question, Bashir then asked, “Would it be your wish that when Prince William comes of age that he were to succeed the Queen rather than the current Prince of Wales?”

What Diana said next came as a surprise to many.

“My wish is that my husband finds peace of mind, and from that follows others things, yes,” she replied.

The Princess of Wales tragically passed away after a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

According to royal experts, it is not likely at present that Prince Charles will abdicate the throne so that his eldest son can become king.