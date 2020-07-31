Ava DuVernay Shares Message Of Gratitude After ‘When They See Us’ BAFTA Win

Although the COVID-19 pandemic called for the acceptance speeches to be delivered via Zoom, the BAFTA Awards 2020 was still a night of major celebrations for the creme de la creme of the entertainment industry.

Ava DuVernay was one of the big winners on the night, with her Netflix limited series “When They See Us” taking home the International BAFTA honour over major shows such as “Succession”, “Euphoria” and “Unbelievable”.

On behalf of every crew member, actor, scribe, producer and executive involved in WHEN THEY SEE US, I thank @BAFTA for this acknowledgment of our work chronicling the triumphant lives of Korey Wise, Raymond Santana, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson and Yusef Salaam. xo https://t.co/UtB5U6zQEm — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 31, 2020

DuVernay took to Twitter to share a message of thanks, while acknowledging the Central Park Five.

“On behalf of every crew member, actor, scribe, producer and executive involved in WHEN THEY SEE US, I thank for this acknowledgment of our work chronicling the triumphant lives of Korey Wise, Raymond Santana, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson and Yusef Salaam. xo,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, HBO and Sky’s “Chernobyl” was the biggest winner of all, taking home a total of nine honours, including Leading Actor (Dramatic) for Jared Harris.

“Wow, that’s a surprise! BAFTA, you ruined my losing streak and I’m annoyed at you,” joked Harris while accepting the award.