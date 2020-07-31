Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Health Woes Left Him ‘Convinced That I Was Dying’

Ozzy Osbourne is opening up about his recent spate of health woes, admitting he was in so much pain he felt close to death.

The former Black Sabbath frontman was joined by wife Sharon and son Jack for a virtual visit to Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM radio show, where he offered an update on the health issues that have plagued him in recent months.

“I’m not back to 100 per cent. I’m about 75 percent there, but it’s such a slow recovery,” Osbourne, 71, told McCarthy.

“Spine surgery is bad news, man. I’ve been in such a bad state with pain; I’m still having a lot of pain,” he added.

He admitted that “there was a point I was convinced that I was dying. I was in that much discomfort and pain and misery. I thought they were all hiding it from me. I remember saying to Sharon, ‘You’ve gotta level with me. Is it worse than you’re making it out [to be]?’ She says, ‘No.’ I’ve dropped all the medication for pain now.”

In the meantime, he’s focusing on his recovery and looking forward to getting back on the road — which he believes won’t be anytime soon.

“I cannot wait [to get on stage], but I was talking to [Black Sabbath guitarist] Tony Iommi the other day, and he was saying with the way it’s going with this coronavirus, indoor shows will be a thing of the past.”