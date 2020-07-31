‘Grey’s Anatomy’s’ Main Cast To Remain Intact For New Season

The main stars of “Grey’s Anatomy” will be returning to the show, despite production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kim Raver (Dr. Teddy Altman), Camilla Luddington (Jo Karev) and Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt) have signed on the dotted line to appear in season 17 of the long-running medical drama.

According to Deadline, new “multi-year contracts” will ensure the ABC show continues well into the future.

“‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is in the middle of a two-year pickup which also includes a two-year deal for star Ellen Pompeo, expiring at the end of Season 17,” the outlet explains.

Speaking about the future of the show, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke previously said, “’Grey’s Anatomy’ will live as long as Ellen is interested in playing Meredith Grey.”

Meanwhile, it’s been revealed that the characters on the show will experience COVID-19 just like the rest of the world.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff confirmed there will be a coronavirus pandemic storyline in the upcoming season. Vernoff touched on the subject in a Television Academy panel.

“We’re going to address this pandemic for sure. There’s no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes,” she said, via TV Line. “The doctors come in, and we’re the first people they’re talking to about these types of experiences they’re having.

“They are literally shaking and trying not to cry, they’re pale and they’re talking about it as war — a war that they were not trained for,” Vernoff continued. “That’s been one of our big conversations about [Kevin McKidd’s] Owen [who served in the army], that he’s actually trained for this in a way that most of the other doctors aren’t.”

