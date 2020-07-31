Charlize Theron Shaves Her Own Head In Throwback Video

Charlize Theron just proved just how bada** she really is.

The actress took to Twitter to reveal just how far she went in preparation for her role as Furiosa in 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road”.

In honor of our @CTAOP drive-in screening of #MadMaxFuryRoad tonight, throwing it back to the point of no return with creating Furiosa. A huge thank you to @TheGroveLA and @ChadHudsonEvent for making tonight happen! So excited to see this movie on the big screen again 🚘🍿🎥 pic.twitter.com/tIZzRw64Gv — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) July 31, 2020

“Throwing it back to the point of no return with creating Furiosa,” said Theron, sharing a clip which showed her clipping off all of her blond locks before starting filming the movie alongside Tom Hardy.

“So excited to see this movie on the big screen again,” she added.