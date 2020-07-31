Toni Braxton Reveals Why She Uses A Vibrator On Her Face

By Sarah Curran.

Instagram @tonibraxton
Toni Braxton is using her vibrator to keep herself looking young — but probably not the way one might imagine.

The 52-year-old singer has revealed that she uses the sex tool to rejuvenate her under-eyes. 

“This thing right here, okay, I am going to admit, it is a vibrator. But I call it a face tingler,” said the Grammy Award-winner in her Vogue Beauty Secrets video. 

“I haven’t used it on anything else other than my face, okay? Just FYI,” she assured viewers.

Braxton also advised fans to take it easy if they’re thinking about trying out the beauty hack for themselves. “There’s three settings…but I wouldn’t advise putting it on three,” she warned.

In the full video, Braxton divulges more traditional beauty tips such as how to put on fake eyelashes and why she puts on her her contour and concealer before her foundation.

