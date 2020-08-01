‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Producer Shoots Down Cancellation Rumours: ‘Nobody Is Going Off The Air’

As the scandal surrounding claims of a “toxic work environment” behind the scenes at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” continues to rage, speculation has emerged that the show could be on the verge of cancellation.

A Twitter user (and Montreal Canadiens fan) tweeted to “Ellen” show producer Andy Lassner, hoping he’s able to get a new job if the show “goes off the air due to all these allegations.”

Lassner responded, writing, “Nobody is going off the air.”

Nobody is going off the air.

And #GoKingsGo — andy lassner (@andylassner) July 30, 2020

After several former staffers alleged horrific experiences while working on the show, DeGeneres herself wrote a letter to staff to address the claims.

:On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” DeGeneres wrote. “Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Addresses Allegations Of ‘Toxic Work Environment’ In Letter To Staff

She added: “I could not have the success I’ve had without all of your contributions. My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that… As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.

“I’m also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop,” she continued. “As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or — worse — disregarded. To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me.

“It’s been way too long, but we’re finally having conversations about fairness and justice. We all have to be more mindful about the way our words and actions affect others… I promise to do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow. It’s important to me and to Warner Bros. that everyone who has something to say can speak up and feels safe doing so,” she wrote.

RELATED: Brad Garrett Says Mistreatment By Ellen DeGeneres Is ‘Common Knowledge’

“I am so proud of the work we do and the fun and joy we all help put out in the world,” DeGeneres concluded. “I want everyone at home to love our show and I want everyone who makes it to love working on it. Again, I’m so sorry to anyone who didn’t have that experience. If not for COVID, I’d have done this in person, and I can’t wait to be back on our stage and see you all then. Stay safe and healthy. Love, Ellen.”