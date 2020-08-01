Britney Spears’ Father Blasts #FreeBritney Movement As A ‘Joke’ Cooked Up By ‘Conspiracy Theorists’

Britney Spears’ father is addressing the burgeoning online #FreeBritney movement, which portrays him as a villain whose conservatorship of his daughter has led her to become a prisoner.

Jamie Spears, described as “upset,” spoke to Page Six about the movement, which he slams as “a joke.”

“All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue,” he said. “It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

He also denied allegations that he’s been skimming money from his daughter’s estate.

“I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year,” he said. “How the hell would I steal something?”

A Change.org petition that has garnered more than 100,000 signatures blasts Jamie, claiming he “doesn’t allow her to drive, all of her calls & messages are monitored, she’s not allowed to vote, hang with anyone or spend her money without permission. And if she breaks a ‘rule’ he threatens to have her kids taken away.”

“People are being stalked and targeted with death threats. It’s horrible. We don’t want those kinds of fans,” he said.

“I love my daughter,” Jamie continued. “I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private.”