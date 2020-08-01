Charlotte Awbery, Singer Who Went Viral With Subway Performance, Tackles Beyonce’s ‘Listen’

Singer Charlotte Awbery is serving up another superb performance.

This time, Awbery sings “Listen” from the film “Dreamgirls”, performed in the movie by Beyonce.

Awbery became an international sensation back in February, thanks to an online show in which the host is filmed accosting random people on the street and asking them to finish the lyrics to Lady Gaga’s “Shallow”.

He approached Awbery as she waited for a subway, and she expertly belted out the song; as it turned out, she’s a professional singer.

The original video, posted on Facebook, has received more than 1.1 million likes; Awbery was subsequently invited to perform the song on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, where she received a standing ovation.