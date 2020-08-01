Katie Holmes Says ‘Celebrating The Simplicity’ Of Life In Quarantine With Daughter Suri Has Been ‘Such A Lesson’

Katie Holmes is opening up about spending quality time with daughter Suri in the midst of the pandemic.

Speaking with the Daily Telegraph (via the Daily Mail), Holmes opens up about what it’s been like to quarantine with her 14-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex Tom Cruise.

“I like to keep her out of my interviews, but I will say that this time of quarantine has been such a lesson,” she said.

RELATED: Katie Holmes Discusses Her Strong Bond With Daughter Suri, 13: ‘I Feel Very Blessed’

“Just really looking at everything you have and celebrating the simplicity of making dinner and that time together,” added Holmes.

During these challenging days, Holmes admitted she’s become reflective.

“When I think about my life, I feel very blessed,” she said. “I have felt very lucky and I rely on my instincts a lot but I also forgive myself for mistakes.”

Earlier this year, Holmes discussed the sometimes-extreme measures she took to protect Suri from public scrutiny.

RELATED: Katie Holmes Talks Dealing With Attention, Raising Daughter Suri In The Spotlight: ‘I Would Go Out At 6 a.m. When Nobody Would See Us’

“We were followed a lot when she was little. I just wanted her outside, so I would walk her around to find parks at, like, six in the morning when nobody would see us,” Holmes told InStyle.

“But there’s one video where I’m holding her — she was two at the time — and she starts waving at the cameras,” she added. “She’s pretty special.”