Sean Penn Confirms He And Longtime Girlfriend Leila George Had A ‘COVID Wedding’

Sean Penn has confirmed he is a married man for the third time.

On Monday night, the actor appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and was asked about his reported marriage to 28-year-old girlfriend Leila George.

“We did a COVID wedding,” Penn told Meyers. “By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house with my two children and her brother, and we did it that way.”

Page Six had reported that Penn, 59, and George had seemingly tied the knot last week.

Page Six shared an Instagram post congratulating the couple, from philanthropist Irena Medavoy, the wife of “Black Swan” producer Mike Medavoy; Medavoy was CEO of Phoenix Pictures, which produced Penn’s 1998 film “The Thin Red Line”.

“We are so happy for @leilageorge #seanpenn getting married. We love you,” she wrote in the post, accompanying a photo of the couple, who have been dating since 2016

“We are over the moon to [see you] find your soulmate true partner,” she continued. “You are meant to be together. God Bless you both and the family you have joined. Introducing the Penn’s #marriage.”

In addition, Medavoy shared a photo of what appears to be the couple’s wedding rings, including an oval-shaped sapphire ring.

Irena Medavoy/Instagram

According to Page Six, Penn and George were spotted last week having dinner at Nobu in Malibu with Penn’s son Hopper.

This is the first marriage for George — whose father is “Daredevil” star Vincent D’Onofrio — and the third for Penn, who was previously married to Robin Wright and Madonna.

ET Canada has reached out to Penn’s rep for comment.