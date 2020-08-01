Sean Penn May Have Wed Longtime Girlfriend Leila George

It appears that Sean Penn is a married man for the third time.

According to a report in Page Six, Penn, 59, has seemingly tied the knot with girlfriend Leila George, 28.

Page Six shared an Instagram post congratulating the couple, from philanthropist Irena Medavoy, the wife of “Black Swan” producer Mike Medavoy; Medavoy was CEO of Phoenix Pictures, which produced Penn’s 1998 film “The Thin Red Line”.

“We are so happy for @leilageorge #seanpenn getting married. We love you,” she wrote in the post, accompanying a photo of the couple, who have been dating since 2016

“We are over the moon to [see you] find your soulmate true partner,” she continued. “You are meant to be together. God Bless you both and the family you have joined. Introducing the Penn’s #marriage.”

In addition, Medavoy shared a photo of what appears to be the couple’s wedding rings, including an oval-shaped sapphire ring.

Irena Medavoy/Instagram

According to Page Six, Penn and George were spotted this week having dinner at Nobu in Malibu with Penn’s son Hopper.

If the couple did indeed tie the knot, this would be the first marriage for George — whose father is “Daredevil” star Vincent D’Onofrio — and the third for Penn, who was previously married to Robin Wright and Madonna.

ET Canada has reached out to Penn’s rep for comment.